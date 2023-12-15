Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. There are prop bets for Kotkaniemi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is -5.

In eight of 29 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 29 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.