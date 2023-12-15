Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
Can we expect Jaccob Slavin lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- In three of 29 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Slavin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 88 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:54
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
