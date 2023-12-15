Friday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1, -175 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (16-13, +145 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Trends

In 15 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes have won 61.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (16-10).

The Predators have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Nashville has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+100) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-161) Martin Necas 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 3-6-1 6.5 3.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.00 2.70 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 2-8 3-7-0 6.3 2.50 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.50 2.50 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.