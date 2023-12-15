Terry Rozier is a player to watch when the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) and the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) meet at Spectrum Center on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNO

BSSE, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Heat, 115-104, on Wednesday. Rozier was their top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 28 3 7 4 1 5 Gordon Hayward 20 5 7 0 0 1 Miles Bridges 19 5 4 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward posts 15.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Rozier is averaging 23.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller averages 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 6.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Hayward, Brandon Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 20.1 2.5 7.4 1.1 0.4 2.8 Miles Bridges 20.3 7.2 2.5 1.4 0.2 2.1 Gordon Hayward 16.5 5.1 4.9 0.8 0.3 1.1 Brandon Miller 14.2 3.7 2.5 0.9 0.6 2.6 P.J. Washington 10.2 4.3 2.6 1.0 1.1 2.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.