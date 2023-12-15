The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Brandon Ingram, Gordon Hayward and others in this matchup.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +148)

Hayward is averaging 15.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 4.8 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has connected on 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 24.5-point prop bet for Terry Rozier on Friday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.9).

He has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Friday.

Rozier has averaged 7.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.5 points prop total set for Ingram on Friday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (24.3).

He has collected 5.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

The 15.5-point over/under for Jonas Valanciunas on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.3).

He averages 1.9 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 11.5.

