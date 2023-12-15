Hornets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|232.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 12 games this season that have had more than 232.5 combined points scored.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte is 9-13-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (31.6%) in those games.
- This season, Charlotte has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Hornets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|9
|36%
|114.9
|227.9
|114.2
|235
|228.3
|Hornets
|12
|54.5%
|113
|227.9
|120.8
|235
|228.7
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Hornets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (5-7-0) than on the road (4-6-0).
- The Hornets' 113 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Pelicans allow.
- Charlotte has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 7-6 overall record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|9-13
|4-6
|14-8
|Pelicans
|15-10
|2-1
|12-13
Hornets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Hornets
|Pelicans
|113
|114.9
|19
|13
|7-6
|8-1
|7-6
|8-1
|120.8
|114.2
|26
|18
|2-3
|10-2
|2-3
|10-2
