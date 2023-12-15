The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 232.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 12 games this season that have had more than 232.5 combined points scored.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte is 9-13-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (31.6%) in those games.

This season, Charlotte has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Hornets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 9 36% 114.9 227.9 114.2 235 228.3 Hornets 12 54.5% 113 227.9 120.8 235 228.7

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Hornets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (5-7-0) than on the road (4-6-0).

The Hornets' 113 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Pelicans allow.

Charlotte has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 7-6 overall record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Hornets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 9-13 4-6 14-8 Pelicans 15-10 2-1 12-13

Hornets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Hornets Pelicans 113 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 7-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 120.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-2 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

