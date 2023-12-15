South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Greenwood County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emerald High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
