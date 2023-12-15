We have high school basketball competition in Greenville County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fountain Inn High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 15

7:25 PM ET on December 15 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Ridge High School at Chesnee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Chesnee, SC

Chesnee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Powdersville High School at Travelers Rest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Greer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Berea High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Conference: 3A - Region 2

3A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Gaffney High School