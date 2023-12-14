Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

Aho has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 16 of 25 games this season, Aho has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 12 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Aho has an implied probability of 65.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 3 25 Points 1 10 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

