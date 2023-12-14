Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- In eight of 25 games this season, Aho has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Aho's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|19:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
