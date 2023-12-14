Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 14?
When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Martin Necas light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Necas stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.