Player props can be found for Sebastian Aho and Alex DeBrincat, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (25 total points), having collected 10 goals and 15 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas' season total of 20 points has come from eight goals and 12 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Jets Dec. 4 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

DeBrincat has collected 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.