When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Sebastian Aho and Alex DeBrincat should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Hurricanes (-160)

Hurricanes (-160) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (25 points), via registered 10 goals and 15 assists.

Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with 20 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists.

Seth Jarvis has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in 28 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (45th in league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his club with 26 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games (playing 18:02 per game).

With 25 total points (one per game), including 11 goals and 14 assists through 24 games, Dylan Larkin is pivotal for Detroit's offense.

This season, Detroit's Lucas Raymond has 24 points, courtesy of 10 goals (third on team) and 14 assists (second).

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-2-0 this season, compiling 163 saves and giving up 12 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 12th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.29 22nd 1st 34 Shots 30.2 20th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 14th 22.34% Power Play % 22.88% 10th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 23rd

