As they gear up to square off against the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) on Thursday, December 14 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body Brett Pesce D Questionable Illness Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body J.T. Compher LW Out Undisclosed Klim Kostin C Out Undisclosed Dylan Larkin C Out Head

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 106 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

Detroit has given up 92 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +14, they are sixth-best in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Red Wings (+140) 6.5

