Thursday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) and Furman Paladins (5-5) going head to head at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 86-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Furman vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Furman vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 86, Furman 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-7.7)

Tulane (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 165.3

Tulane has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Furman is 1-6-0. Both the Green Wave and the Paladins are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (posting 84.1 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and allowing 78.5 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential.

Furman is 85th in the nation at 38.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 more than the 34.2 its opponents average.

Furman connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.6% from beyond the arc (215th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.3%.

Furman has committed 1.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (166th in college basketball).

