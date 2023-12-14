The Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) will play the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Citadel Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Players to Watch

  • Ante Brzovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ben Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Butler: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Brzovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Smith: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Policelli: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Butler: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
239th 71.8 Points Scored 67.4 308th
263rd 74.8 Points Allowed 64.5 59th
155th 34.0 Rebounds 34.1 147th
30th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 206th
83rd 8.7 3pt Made 7.3 193rd
171st 13.5 Assists 10.6 320th
210th 12.3 Turnovers 10.1 65th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.