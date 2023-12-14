The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends

Citadel has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Charleston (SC) has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

