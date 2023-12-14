The Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up an average of 58.6 points per game, five fewer points than the 63.6 the Eagles give up.

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Georgia Southern has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.6 points.

The Eagles average 84.2 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 74.9 the Buccaneers allow.

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 7-0.

Charleston Southern is 2-5 when giving up fewer than 84.2 points.

The Eagles are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.9%).

The Buccaneers make 37% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

15.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Madison Adamson: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kennedi Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Keshunti Nichols: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 24.2 FG%

