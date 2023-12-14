The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -13.5 147.5

Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC)'s games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points five times.

Charleston (SC) has an average total of 149.1 in its outings this year, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

This season, Charleston (SC) has won three out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1400 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Charleston (SC), based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 5 62.5% 74.0 145.2 75.1 139.5 152 Citadel 1 14.3% 71.2 145.2 64.4 139.5 137.6

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up 9.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).

Charleston (SC) is 2-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 2-6-0 0-0 4-4-0 Citadel 5-2-0 1-0 2-5-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Citadel 15-1 Home Record 5-9 11-2 Away Record 4-11 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

