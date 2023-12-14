The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

In games Charleston (SC) shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 120th.

The Cougars average 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).

When Charleston (SC) scores more than 64.4 points, it is 5-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did in away games (79.5).

At home, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).

At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.4) than in away games (10.5). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule