The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

  • Lemieux has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Lemieux has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:48 Away W 6-3
10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

