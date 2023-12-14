South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Anderson County, South Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Anderson Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto High School at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
