Terry Rozier will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Rozier produced 34 points and 13 assists in a 116-114 loss versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Rozier's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 Assists 7.5 7.7 PRA -- 34.8 PR -- 27.1 3PM 2.5 2.6



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Heat

Rozier is responsible for taking 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.5 per game.

Rozier is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 111.7 points per game.

Conceding 42.5 rebounds per game, the Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 26.4 per game, 16th in the league.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 39 34 2 13 8 0 0

