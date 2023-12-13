The Charlotte Hornets (7-14) have five players on the injury report, including Mark Williams, for their matchup with the Miami Heat (13-10) at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Heat defeated the Hornets 116-114 Monday. Duncan Robinson led the way with a team-leading 24 points in the win for the Heat, while Terry Rozier put up 34 points in the loss for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Nick Smith SG Questionable Ankle 4 0.6 0.3 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Back), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

