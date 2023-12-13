South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Chesterfield County, South Carolina today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewisville High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pageland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.