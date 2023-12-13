The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will face the North Alabama Lions (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Johnson: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Daren Patrick: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Charleston Southern Rank Charleston Southern AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 246th 71.4 Points Scored 76.2 170th 246th 74.1 Points Allowed 75.5 270th 271st 31 Rebounds 31.3 258th 263rd 8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 309th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.7 156th 250th 12.1 Assists 11.2 297th 292nd 13.6 Turnovers 14.2 320th

