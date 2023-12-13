The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.8% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charleston Southern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 201st.

The Buccaneers score only 4.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Lions allow (75).

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Charleston Southern scores 83 points per game. Away, it scores 58.5.

The Buccaneers are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (79.5).

Charleston Southern sinks more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (30%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule