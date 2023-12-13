How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.8% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charleston Southern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 201st.
- The Buccaneers score only 4.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Lions allow (75).
- Charleston Southern has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Charleston Southern scores 83 points per game. Away, it scores 58.5.
- The Buccaneers are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (79.5).
- Charleston Southern sinks more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (30%).
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|L 81-52
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/13/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
