The Tuesday college basketball slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Wright State Raiders.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Wright State Raiders

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State University Nutter Center Location: Fairborn, Ohio

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Wright State

Stonehill Skyhawks vs. Boston College Eagles

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Stonehill vs. Boston College

TV: ACC Network X

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Houston

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bartow Arena

Bartow Arena Location: Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. UAB

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Albany Great Danes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: SEFCU Arena

SEFCU Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Albany

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. NJIT Highlanders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT Wellness and Events Center Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. NJIT

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network +

Northwestern State Demons vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Fant-Ewing Coliseum Location: Monroe, Louisiana

How to Watch Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe

McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network +