Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators meet on Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Aho has averaged 17:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Aho has scored a goal in seven of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Aho has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Aho has an assist in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Aho's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 4 22 Points 3 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.