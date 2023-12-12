South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Oconee County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Oconee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oconee Christian Academy at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
