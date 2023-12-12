The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting included, will meet the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bunting's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 14:29 on the ice per game.

Bunting has a goal in six of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Bunting has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Bunting has an assist in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Bunting goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 26 Games 5 17 Points 3 6 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

