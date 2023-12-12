On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Jack Drury going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

  • In three of 27 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Drury has zero points on the power play.
  • Drury's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

  • On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:22 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 8:39 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:50 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 10:21 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:21 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:58 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 7:40 Home W 6-3

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

