South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Greenville County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greer, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mauldin High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaffney High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer Middle College Charter High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.