The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will be attempting to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 39.7% from the field, three% lower than the 42.7% the Dolphins' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
  • The Bulldogs' 69.2 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 75.1 the Dolphins give up to opponents.
  • South Carolina State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (71.1).
  • The Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.
  • South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Furman L 86-78 Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.