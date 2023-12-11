South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Dorchester County, South Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summerville High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.