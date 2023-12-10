The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

Winthrop is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 110th.

The Eagles put up an average of 80.4 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 79.8 the Trojans allow.

Winthrop is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.8 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.

The Eagles allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

At home, Winthrop drained 9.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37%) than away (37.9%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule