Tommy Tremble was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Tremble's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Tremble has been targeted 16 times, with season stats of 84 yards on 13 receptions (6.5 per catch) and three TDs.

Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Panthers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (LP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 90 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (LP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Tremble 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 13 84 26 3 6.5

Tremble Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0

