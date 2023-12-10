Stephen Sullivan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sullivan's stats can be found below.

Rep Stephen Sullivan and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Sullivan has been targeted 10 times and has eight catches for 90 yards (11.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Sullivan's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (LP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Sullivan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 8 90 5 0 11.3

Sullivan Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.