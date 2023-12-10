The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) play the Utah Utes (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Utah Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Alissa Pili: 22.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

22.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Gianna Kneepkens: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Ines Vieira: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Reese Ross: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jenna Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Players to Watch

Pili: 22.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

22.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kneepkens: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Vieira: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ross: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.