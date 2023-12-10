The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-3) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Darian Burgin: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Alisha Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylah Turner: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 5.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Simmons: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Burgin: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Turner: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Nicholson: 5.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.