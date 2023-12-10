Panthers vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 14
Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (1-11) have 13 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New Orleans Saints (5-7) on Sunday, December 10 at Caesars Superdome, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
The Panthers' most recent outing finished in a 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Saints fell to the Detroit Lions 33-28 in their last game.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bradley Bozeman
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Amare Barno
|OLB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Quadricep
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Concussion/rib
|Questionable
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Erik McCoy
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Pete Werner
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Out
|Blake Grupe
|K
|Right groin
|Questionable
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Nick Saldiveri
|OL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Panthers vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (267.3), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 306.0 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (15.9) this season and second-worst in points surrendered per game (26.1).
- Offensively, the Panthers are a bottom-five pass offense, accumulating only 171.3 passing yards per game (third-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on the other side of the ball, surrendering just 180.8 passing yards per contest (fourth-best).
- Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL with 96.0 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 125.2 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- At -7, the Panthers have the 27th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 15 turnovers committed (14th in NFL).
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-6)
- Moneyline: Saints (-275), Panthers (+220)
- Total: 39 points
