The outings in a Sunday lacrosse slate sure to please include the NLL Lacrosse match featuring Las Vegas Desert Dogs squaring off against Panther City LC.

Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!

Lacrosse Streaming Live Today

Watch NLL Lacrosse: Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Panther City LC

League: NLL Lacrosse

NLL Lacrosse Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!