How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) face the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Charleston (SC) is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 54th.
- The 72.6 points per game the Cougars put up are just 2.0 more points than the Rams allow (70.6).
- Charleston (SC) is 4-2 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Charleston (SC) posted 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.5).
- The Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Charleston (SC) performed worse when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in away games.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|W 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|-
|TD Arena
|12/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|TD Arena
