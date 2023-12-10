CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Towson Tigers versus the American Eagles is one of three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that has a CAA team on the court.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Elon Phoenix at UNC Greensboro Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Towson Tigers at American Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Hampton Pirates at New Mexico Lobos
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|-
