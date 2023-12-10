Adam Thielen vs. Paulson Adebo: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
At Caesars Superdome in Week 14, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be facing the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Paulson Adebo. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Panthers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints
|101.9
|8.5
|25
|82
|6.60
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Adam Thielen vs. Paulson Adebo Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen's 753 receiving yards (62.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 80 catches on 106 targets with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina's passing offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 2,055 passing yards (171.3 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 32nd (4.7).
- The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 29th in the NFL with 191 total points scored (15.9 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards (3,207).
- Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 34 times (fifth-fewest in league).
Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense
- Paulson Adebo has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 48 tackles and 14 passes defended.
- In the air, New Orleans has allowed 2,364 passing yards, or 197 per game -- that's the seventh-lowest amount in the league.
- The Saints' points-against average on defense is 21.3 per game, 16th in the NFL.
- New Orleans has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Saints have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Adam Thielen vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Paulson Adebo
|Rec. Targets
|106
|54
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|80
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.4
|31
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|753
|48
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.8
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|277
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.