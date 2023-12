There are 10 games featuring an ACC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida State Seminoles versus the UCLA Bruins.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Siena Saints at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ACC Network X Florida State Seminoles vs. UCLA Bruins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Duke Blue Devils 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Pittsburgh Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Liberty Lady Flames at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ACC Network Extra Norfolk State Spartans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Radford Highlanders at Virginia Tech Hokies 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ACC Network Extra UConn Huskies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN

