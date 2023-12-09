The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) face the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

South Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaden Walker: 8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Quentin Diboundje: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 123rd 78.7 Points Scored 76.6 162nd 246th 74 Points Allowed 66 87th 199th 33 Rebounds 33.2 190th 45th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 189th 7.3 3pt Made 8.2 109th 141st 14.1 Assists 15.2 86th 125th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 168th

