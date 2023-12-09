The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) hit the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 157.5 in the matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -3.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate has combined with its opponent to score more than 157.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for South Carolina Upstate's contests this season is 142.1, 15.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

South Carolina Upstate has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

South Carolina Upstate has been victorious in two of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Spartans are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

South Carolina Upstate has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 5 71.4% 85.7 158.4 77 146.4 156.9 South Carolina Upstate 2 28.6% 72.7 158.4 69.4 146.4 141.9

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 77 the Owls allow to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 77 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 4-3-0 0-1 6-1-0 South Carolina Upstate 3-4-0 3-3 2-5-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State South Carolina Upstate 15-1 Home Record 11-2 10-6 Away Record 4-12 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

