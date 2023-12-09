South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kennesaw State (-3.5)
|157.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Kennesaw State (-4.5)
|155.5
|-192
|+154
South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- South Carolina Upstate has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this year.
- The Spartans are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Kennesaw State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Owls' seven games this season have hit the over.
South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- South Carolina Upstate is 19th-best in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+4000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 278th, a difference of 259 spots.
- Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina Upstate has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
