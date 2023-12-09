The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Mitchel Taylor: 10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Davion Everett: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Omar Croskey: 9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Wilson Dubinsky: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 286th 68.4 Points Scored 80.8 86th 346th 83.3 Points Allowed 69.5 154th 152nd 34.1 Rebounds 35.8 94th 39th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 12.8 23rd 350th 4.1 3pt Made 8.2 109th 181st 13.3 Assists 13.8 148th 334th 14.7 Turnovers 13.3 264th

